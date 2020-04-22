Sudan: Khalid Iddris Appointed Head of UPFLJ

Juba — The leadership office of the United Popular Front for Liberation and Justice (UPFLJ), appointed Comrade Khalid Mohamed Iddris, head of the front to succeed the isolated front's head Amin Daoud.

The leadership office of the (UPFLJ) decided in its emergency meeting to assign Iddris to carry the duties of the front's head until the convening of the front's general conference, after the end of the corona pandemic.

The meeting directed the front offices in the states to deal with Khaled Mohamed Idris as a designated president in accordance with the text of the front's regulations, and announced the establishment of the front's general conference after three months.

The (UPFLJ) has delivered letters of appointment of Khalid to the Sudanese Revolutionary Front as its representative in the peace negotiations in Juba.

It is worth noting that the (UPFLJ) has dismissed its former head, Amin Daoud, during a meeting held 17 of April for his violation to the regulations of the front, and carrying out actions that threaten the social fabric in eastern Sudan.