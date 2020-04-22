Eritrea: Nationals Stepping Up Contribution

21 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — In line with the effort by the people and Government of Eritrea to fight the spread of COVID-19, nationals inside the country and abroad are stepping up contribution.

According to report from the Ministry of Health, family of Mr. Tekie Tesfagabir contributed 1 million Nakfa, family of Mr. Ezra Baire 1 million Nakfa, owner of Savannah Hotel 100 thousand Nakfa, employees of Sabur Printing Press 140 thousand Nakfa, owner of Bologna Club with her son Hilal Andemicael 100 thousand Nakfa, a national in Asmara who wants to stay anonymous 100 thousand Nakfa, owner of Arobana Restaurant 30 thousand Nakfa, Globe car rent 30 thousand Nakfa, cooperative association of medical officers 10 thousand Nakfa, Villagio and Adi-Nefas mill 10 thousand Nakfa, Emba Kokah administrative area 30 thousand Nakfa, Girat administrative area 10 thousand Nakfa and cooperative association of Divisions 16 and 70 in Adi-Keih 5 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise, Gerbet private enterprise contributed 8 thousand Nakfa, Selam mini-buses association 40 thousand Nakfa, S.A Enterprise 50 thousand Nakfa, family of Aregash private enterprise 5 thousand Nakfa, a national in Asmara who wants to stay anonymous 10 thousand Nakfa, and a number of nationals contributed 337 thousand Nakfa and material support worth over 500 thousand Nakfa.

In related news, nationals residing in various cities in Canada contributed 350 thousand Canadian Dollars, Eritrean community in Norway contributed additional 600 thousand Kroner, Sweden branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women 250 thousand Kroner, National Union of Eritrean Women Umea branch 50 thousand Kroner, YPFDJ organization in Stockholm, Skara, Eskilstuna, Gavile-Sandviken 41 thousand and 650 Kroner, National Union of Eritrean Women, War Disabled Veterans Association and sports committee in Guttenberg 20 thousand Kroner, Eritrean community in Uppsala 20 thousand Kroner, Eritrean Global Resistance 20 thousand Kroner, Eritrean community in South Sweden 15 thousand Kroner, National Committee in Unshipping 10 thousand and 111 Kroner, Mai-Temanai peers group 10 thousand Kroner, Uppsala women's handcraft association 10 thousand Kroner and St. Mary association in Bergen, Norway, 4 thousand and 538 Kroner.

