Somalia: Al-Shabaab Targets Military Convoy With Roadside Bomb

A convoy of vehicles carrying Somali soldiers triggered a bomb planted alongside the road near Muri village in Lower Shabelle Region, southern Somalia.

Muri residents said the explosion hit one of the vehicles, and then soldiers opened fire in all directions, but there were no casualties as a result.

The Al-Shabaab militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to reports published on the group's websites, seven soldiers from a US-trained Somali special force were killed in the attack.

The militant group has shrugged off intensified military operations against it in the Shabelle Region to continue with its deadly attacks against government forces and AU peacekeepers.