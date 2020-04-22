Liberia: Seal Donates Sanitary Materials to Central Prison

20 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

... .. Calls for the Decongestion of Prison

In an efforts to create a conducive sanitary environment at the Monrovia Central Prison, the State Exchange Alumni of Liberia (SEAL) has donated several sanitary items to the Central Prison. The items include nose masks, hand sanitizers, tissue and hundred bags of mineral water.

Making the presentation, the President of SEAL, James Mulbah said the items are intended to create an improved sanitary environment for inmates at the prison. Mr. Mulbah said during this period of Liberia's history, it was necessary that inmates at the prison are protected from outbreaks of disease, especially COVID-19. He urged prison authorities to use the items for the safety of inmates during this health emergency in Liberia.

The President of SEAL asserted that the donation will not be the first, but his organization will always identify with the Monrovia Central Prison. Meanwhile, the State Exchange Alumni of Liberia is calling on government of Liberia to decongest the prison facility by release people who have committed minor offenses.

SEAL said if the prison remains congested when there is an outbreak, it would be dangerous for inmates and prison staff. Receiving the items, the assistant Director of Prison, Samuel Godoe, thanked SEAL for the donation and promised to use it for the intended purpose.

Mr. Godoe said the prison authority has put measures in place to ensure that there is no out break at the prison. He said as part of the measures, visitation at the prison is restricted, and handwashing stations established at the prison.

Mr. Godoe , however, said the special message from SEAL concerning the decongestion of the prison will be delivered to the higher authority for appropriate actions. The State Exchange Alumni of Liberia (SEAL) is a group that comprises professional Liberians who have benefited from scholarship programs from the United States of America Government.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.