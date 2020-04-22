Liberia: Seal Donates Sanitary Materials to Central Prison

... .. Calls for the Decongestion of Prison

In an efforts to create a conducive sanitary environment at the Monrovia Central Prison, the State Exchange Alumni of Liberia (SEAL) has donated several sanitary items to the Central Prison. The items include nose masks, hand sanitizers, tissue and hundred bags of mineral water.

Making the presentation, the President of SEAL, James Mulbah said the items are intended to create an improved sanitary environment for inmates at the prison. Mr. Mulbah said during this period of Liberia's history, it was necessary that inmates at the prison are protected from outbreaks of disease, especially COVID-19. He urged prison authorities to use the items for the safety of inmates during this health emergency in Liberia.

The President of SEAL asserted that the donation will not be the first, but his organization will always identify with the Monrovia Central Prison. Meanwhile, the State Exchange Alumni of Liberia is calling on government of Liberia to decongest the prison facility by release people who have committed minor offenses.

SEAL said if the prison remains congested when there is an outbreak, it would be dangerous for inmates and prison staff. Receiving the items, the assistant Director of Prison, Samuel Godoe, thanked SEAL for the donation and promised to use it for the intended purpose.

Mr. Godoe said the prison authority has put measures in place to ensure that there is no out break at the prison. He said as part of the measures, visitation at the prison is restricted, and handwashing stations established at the prison.

Mr. Godoe , however, said the special message from SEAL concerning the decongestion of the prison will be delivered to the higher authority for appropriate actions. The State Exchange Alumni of Liberia (SEAL) is a group that comprises professional Liberians who have benefited from scholarship programs from the United States of America Government.