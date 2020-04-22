Sudan Coronavirus Lockdown - 12 Dead, No Printed Newspapers, Doctors Stay Home

Khartoum — The total lockdown in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum that has been in force since Saturday has caused printed newspapers to stop publishing. A shortage of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) has also prompted many doctors to stay at home for fear of contracting coronavirus (Covid-19) as the death toll climbs to 12.

For the first time in history, daily newspapers were absent from newsstands in Sudan. About 24 political newspapers have converted to online publishing as well as via social media channels, focusing mainly on news.

On Monday, the editor-in-chief of El Jareeda Newspaper told Radio Dabanga that through their communication with the Ministry of Information; they have realised that the main problem is the shut-down of the presses as printers observe the lockdown.

Doctors stay home

The Sudan Doctors' Committee has echoed medical professional organisations worldwide raising its concerns that a shortage of PPE is prompting many doctors to stay at home many doctors stayed home due to the lack of personal protective equipment.

On Monday, the High Committee for Health Emergencies reported 26 new cases of Coronavirus, including two deaths during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 92.

El Rashid Saeed, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information clarified that among the total of 92 cases, eight cases are recovering. The official death toll to date stands at 12.

Saeed confirmed that health workers in 13 hospitals inside and outside Khartoum are staying at home due to the lack of PPE.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors' Committee expressed its concern for the loss of health workers because of the lack of PPE and warned that if the situation continues as it is, the entire health system might collapse.

Lockdown

Sudan's High Committee for Health Emergencies declared total lockdown for three weeks as of Saturday in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

During the lockdown, workers in the public and private sectors in Khartoum state will be given a leave of absence for three weeks, except for sectors related to basic needs such as food.

Sudan's Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Feisal Mohamed Saleh announced that during the lockdown businesses such as pharmacies and supermarkets will be allowed to operate.

Khartoum governor replaced

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following the announcement of the lockdown last week, Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok relieved Lt Gen Ahmed Abdoun, the military governor of Khartoum, from his position after he refused to ban group prayers in Khartoum mosques during the lockdown. Minister of Governance Yousef El Dei will take over his position until the appointment of a new governor.

The Council of Ministers emphasised the necessity to adhere to the decision of the Ministry of Religious Affairs to temporarily suspend gatherings in places of worship in Khartoum.

The interim governor of Khartoum state, Yousef El Dei, does not rule out that he will gradually reduce the hours allowed for shopping if overcrowding in the residential districts continues. People are restricted to do their shopping in their own neighbourhood from 6 am until 1 pm. The major markets have been closed as well. Public transport has been banned. The lockdown measures will be evaluated in the coming three days, El Dei said.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.