Tunisia: Fakhfakh Meets With Presidents of Independent Constitutional Bodies

Tunis/Tunisia — The general situation in the country and the role of independent constitutional bodies in contributing to the national effort to fight the pandemic, each according to its specialty and field of intervention were at the heart of a meeting held by Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh with the presidents and representatives of these bodies on Tuesday.

Fakhfakh recalled that the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) must be carried out within the framework of respect for constitutional and legal mechanisms in order to uphold the rule of law and institutions, said a statement from the Prime Ministry.

He also said in order to address the crisis, it was necessary to combine efforts and consult with all the parties and active forces in the country to support the national plan to combat the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister emphasised the key role played by independent constitutional bodies in monitoring and implementing the democratic process and enhancing public rights and freedoms and Tunisia's political, social and economic achievements.

The meeting was attended by presidents of the Independent High Electoral Authority (ISIE), the National Anti-Corruption Authority (INLUCC), the National Personal Data Protection Authority (INPDP), the National Authority for the Prevention of Torture (INPT) and the Human Rights Authority (IDH), as well as the Vice-President of the Authority for Access to Information and Minister responsible for Human Rights and Relations with Constitutional Bodies and Civil Society Ayachi Hammami.