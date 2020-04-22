Tunisia: Erray and France's Le Drian Stress Need for Greater International Solidarity

21 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Noureddine Erray and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed at a phone conversation on Tuesday the need for a greater surge of international solidarity to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the importance of coordinating positions on issues at hand in the UN Security Council.

The two officials also discussed the various aspects of Tunisian-French cooperation at the bilateral level and within the framework of partnership with the European Union (EU) and the importance of consolidating consultation on regional and international issues of common interest, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Erray expressed Tunisia's solidarity with France in the fight against coronavirus.

