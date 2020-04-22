Africa: For the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, More Than 500 Artists in 100 Countries Bring Passion and Protest to the First Ever Stealth Global Street Art Event, By Earth Day Network

22 April 2020
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Washington — Graffiti Writers, Street Artists and Muralists from Every Continent; Check it out Here

Beginning on April 22 9am NZST/April 21 5pm ET/April 21 2pm PT the Full List of Names will be Revealed on Earthday.org

Earth Day Network and more than 500 street artists planned and executed a worldwide protest - #EarthDay2020Halt. Beginning on Earth Day (April 22 at) in New Zealand at 9am NZT until 11:59pm ET, breakout artists from every continent, will showcase their projects, created in secret over the last sixth months in honor of Earth Day.

These urban artists range from established to emerging -- graffiti writers, street artists, and muralist of all generations who will come together around climate change, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and other environmental issues. The art and location of each piece can be seen in an interactive map on https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-stealth-street-art/. The project was led and curated by LA-based street artist Meg Zany.

WHAT: 50th anniversary of Earth Day - Earth Day Network -- the largest stealth global art activation in the world, with more than 500 artists in 100 countries revealing their art on earthday.org.

WHO: More than 500 graffiti writers, street artists and muralists from 100 countries, from every continent. A selection of artists and their works of art include:

WRDSMTH (U.S.)

Yulier(Cuba)

Shamisa Hassani(Afganistan)

Tag us- #Earthday2020Halt @earthdaynetwork

CONTACT:

Liz Stein, +1.240.461.3053Liz@lizsteinconsulting.com

Denice Zeckzeck@earthday.org+1-202-355-8875

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155792/Earth_Day_Logo.jpg

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: PR Newswire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.