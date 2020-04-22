Sudan: Hemedti Advisor - Queue Will Disappear in Few Days

20 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Advisor of the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, the Chairman of the Economic Emergency Committee, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Faris Al-Nur, said that the Rapid Support Forces, is one of the organizations of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and will continue to support the transitional government to reach the strategic goal of the democratic transition.

He noted that the queue of fuel, cooking gas and bread will disappear within "a very, very few" days, stressing that this will be after the completion of the flow of goods provided by the Economic Committee, and that the country is facing the challenge of overcoming these crises.

The Minister of the Council of Ministers Affairs, Ambassador Omer Manis, had announced that the Supreme Committee for Economic Emergencies has provided all the country's needs of fuel and wheat in addition to securing the needs of the energy and electricity sector to ensure the continuation of the electrical supply during the coming period and the Ramadan month.

Manis, the spokesman for the Supreme Committee, indicated in a press statement in (SUNA) that what has been accomplished is a result of an intensive meetings held during the past days by the Supreme Committee for Economic Emergencies headed by Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daqlo, the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council and the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

On his part, Faris Al-Nur, the Advisor of the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council said that the challenge will be in the distribution and control of the flow of goods with the participation of all the regular forces and the assistance of youth committees, as well as the closure and control of borders to prevent smuggling, and the due concern to be given to the provision of goods to the states

He pointed out that a permanent solution depends on the development of a strategic plan for the exploitation of the country's resources, stressing that production is the real solution.

