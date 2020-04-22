Sudan: Great Efforts of Defense Industries Corporation for Combating Corona Virus

Khartoum — The Defense Industries Corporation has affirmed its exertion of great efforts, within the framework of its defense capabilities, and with the state's efforts to confront the spread of the corona virus pandemic by converting its military factories for the medical and civil manufacturing.

The Deputy Director General of the Defense Industries Corporation, Brigadier General Mutasim Abdullah Al-Haj, told the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the corporation in its sense to the national duty has decided to transform its machineries for the manufacturing of medical equipment, respirators and thermal devices in coordination with the specialists of the Federal Ministry of Health under the slogan "defense capabilities for the support of the national economy".

He said that the preparation of the state's defense in all countries is that the factories are able to switch from the military production to the civil production, and this is what we are doing now.

He pointed out that the youth are a human resource for the state that must be preserved. Therefore, the Director General of the Defense Corporation has established a new body in the corporation under the name of "GIAD for creativity and innovation" to take advantages of capabilities of the talented and creative youths.

Pointing to three groups of volunteers of engineering teams working under the auspices of the corporation to innovate medical devices and equipment to contribute in combating the corona virus pandemic.

He said that the chemical group works on the manufacture of hands and surfaces disinfectants, given that the virus is transmitted through intermediaries, while the GIAD cars companies, have worked for the manufacturing of the emergency vehicles and emergencies ambulances vehicles, with the manufacturing of a sterilization corridor, adding:" if this model used in combating the corona virus we will peacefully pass".

The head of the Supreme Committee for the Combat of the Corona Virus Pandemic of the corporation, engineer Bushra'a, indicated that: "When the pandemic appeared in Uhan, we paid attention to this issue, and we provided the equipment and prepared the sanitary isolation area, in addition to the formation of the Supreme Committee to combat Corona in the corporation.

He pointed to the development of a three levels plan, of which the first level is for awareness and care, and the second level is for isolation and suspicion, and the third level is for quarantining and treatment, indicating that an initiative under the name of: (corona platform for creation and innovation) was also presented to all companies so that each company would work in its specialization.

He stressed that the corporation is the first of the state institutions who responded to the state's directives for the combat of the pandemic of corona virus, by its decision to address the overcrowding by which 50% of the corporation's workforce has been laid off, and all employees are given paid leave except for those who are working in the field of combating corona, and the emergencies teams at the level of the corporation's and companies leaderships.