Sudan: Khartoum Airport Coronavirus Shutdown Extended to May 20

Khartoum / Delling / Sennar — On Monday, Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority issued a decision to extend the closure of Sudanese airports for both national and international flights until May 20. In Delling in South Kordofan, the international organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has withdrawn some of its staff from the hospital after they had contacts with a suspected case of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The decision of Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority based on the total lockdown for three weeks as precautionary measures against the spread of the global pandemic.

MSF doctors withdrawn

In Delling in South Kordofan, the relief organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders / MSF) withdrew some of its medical staff from El Um Bakhita Hospital in the town because they had contacts with a suspected case of coronavirus in the hospital.

Jalal El Naeema, the director of local medical services, told Radio Dabanga that the suspected case concerns a pregnant woman who was held quarantine and the hospital sent samples to National Laboratorium (Astak) in Khartoum for further confirmation. "Meanwhile the doctors who had contact with her were quarantined as a precaution until the results of the tests come up," Jalal said.

Sennar markets close

In Sennar, the state authorities decided to close down all main markets in cities as of Friday for ten days. The authorities instructed the Ministry of Finance and the Economic Committee in all localities to advise the wholesalers to supply district markets with goods.

The government also decided to intensify the awareness-raising programs, as well as medical work in the city and all the localities in the state. The authorities deployed security forces to monitor the checkpoints and the health situations in the neighbouring states.

The local authorities closed down several institutions in the local state for ten days, including the ministry of youth, sports, and the education sectors as well as reduced employees in other ministries.

