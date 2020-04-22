Africa: Latest COVID-19 Stats for the Continent

Photo: African Arguments
COVID-19 cases on the continent.
22 April 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Nearly 25,000 people across Africa have been infected with COVID-19, and almost 1,200 have died.

Figures released in the early hours of Wednesday by nCoV, the COVID19 Africa website, show 24,661 confirmed cases and 1,199 deaths. The number of people who have recovered is recorded as 6,403.

Egypt has the most cases, 3,490, with South Africa closely behind recording 3,465 cases. Morocco has 3,209 and Algeria 2,811, followed by Cameroon (1,163) and Ghana (1,042). No other African country had reported than 1,000 cases as at Wednesday morning.

Go to African Arguments for the latest updated figures, with links to statistics and maps from the World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins University in the United States, and nCoV.

