South Africa: Insights From the Data - COVID-19 Testing Rates Increasing, but Can Be Inexpensively Scaled Up

analysis

As South Africa ramps up testing for Covid-19, lessons can be learnt from Vietnam and China, where inexpensive artificial intelligence screening has been deployed on a massive scale.

As South Africa enters its fourth week of lockdown it is important to assess the nature of testing in the country and identify trends to inform better decision-making.

It should be noted that no country knows the exact number of people that have contracted the virus within their borders. The only indicator is the infection status of those who have tested positive. Additionally, it is worth noting that the cumulative number of tests as well as confirmed cases are not the aggregate number of people who have been infected by the virus. While there is no way of ascertaining the aforementioned, data on testing provides a strong indication on the quality of a country's data as well as the spread of the virus.

Figure 1 above provides data on Covid-19 confirmed cases and cumulative tests. The former is important as it provides insight on the global spread of the virus. The size of the bubble in the chart represents the number of deaths per country, meaning the larger the bubble the...