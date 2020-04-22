Seychelles: COVID-19 Today, Climate Change Tomorrow - Seychelles Faces Dual Threats On Earth Day

22 April 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The rise in temperatures that Seychelles is experiencing will have a profound impact on the agriculture and fisheries sectors, two areas also being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a top official said on Wednesday, as the world observed Earth Day.

Increases in surface-air temperatures result in rainfall intensity which can cause significant losses to crops, Wills Agricole, the Principal Secretary for the Energy and Climate Change Department told SNA via email.

Agricole gave the example of the heavy rainfall experienced during the 1997-1998 El Nino and the 1998- 2000 La Nina which heavily impacted the economy of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

"Fisheries are extremely sensitive to climate variability and change and it suffered the greatest loss in monetary terms accounting for 45 percent of the total losses, followed by agriculture," he said.

The situation has however been exacerbated with the COVID-19 pandemic, said Agricole, because "whilst agriculture and fisheries are inextricably linked to the climate, the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated access to food in many parts of the world including Seychelles and has affected food security globally by upsetting local and global food production and by doing so, disturb access to food supplies."

As Seychelles joins the world to commemorate 'Earth Day' amidst the current health crisis, the environment minister, Wallace Cosgrow, in his message, said, "COVID-19 is an urgent threat that humanity is facing today but climate change remains the biggest threat that humanity is facing."

He called on all Seychellois "to reinforce our efforts, big or small, to make a difference with simple and concrete actions that will help us fight against climate change."

According to the chief executive of the Seychelles Meteorological Authority, Vincent Amelie, in 2019 Seychelles saw an annual mean temperature anomaly of 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal, which is the highest since 1972.

The same year, Seychelles recorded an annual rainfall of 2,948 millimetres and "annual rainfall was 125 percent on average, making 2019 the second wettest year on record since 1972, behind 1997," said Amelie.

"Our study on climate change shows that in reality, the temperature is generally increasing. There is no dispute there -- year after year, it continues to increase. During the last decade, we have seen records in temperature. It is not something based on one event - we are seeing that year after year the temperature is increasing," said Amelie.

An increase in temperature also has an effect on the sea temperature and Jean-Claude Labrosse, the principal climate adaptation officer at the Seychelles' environment ministry, told SNA that this has a negative effect on coral reefs, which in turn affects fish stocks.

"One of the things that affect this industry is coral bleaching. Based on sea temperature that is rising, corals are dying which in turn means that fish move away as they use corals as their habitats and food sources. If corals die, the fish stock will drop as fishermen continuing to catch them," he said.

Fisheries is the second major pillar of the Seychelles' economy and contributes significantly to food security, a level of reliance which confers high vulnerability to climate change. The sector is dominated, economically, by the industrial purse-seine tuna fishery and production of canned tuna.

Agricole said with the COVID-19 pandemic "public health and food security have taken the highest priority in Seychelles. The government of Seychelles has to concentrate on the two main important things: the health of our citizens and food security."

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.