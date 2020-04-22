Sudan: Press Freedom in Sudan Witness Improvement

Khartoum — Sudan's press freedom record has improved by sixteen points up from its 175 ranking in 2019, to 156 now only a few months after the installation of hybrid government following the ouster of despotic rule of Omar Bashir in 2019 when restrictive laws and iron fist security policies were in place

The new ranking means Sudan was only five points from the 180 bottom, but moved to 156, leaving 24 behind it.

According to Reporters without Borders (RSF) there was still much to be done. It complained that although the provisional constitution adopted for the transition guarantees press freedom and Internet access," the draconian laws that the old regime used against the media are still in effect".

In its regular updates the RSF, argued that a free and independent press culture needs support, protection and training if it is to take hold after 30 years of oppression that entrenched self-censorship in most newsroom.

The organization has pointed out that Omar al-Bashir's ouster in a popular uprising in 2019 ended three decades of dictatorship during which Sudan was one of the world's most hostile terrains for journalists.

The report added that the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) spearheaded the regime's censorship, arresting journalists, shutting down newspapers, confiscating entire issues as they come off the press, and imposing red lines that could not be crossed, with impunity.

RSF registered more than 100 arrests of journalists at the height of the witch-hunt against the media in the regime's final days.

This system of predation has left its mark, and the media must now be rebuilt over the ruins. The NISS no longer plays such a visible role in harassing the media but its predatory policies have not completely disappeared.

The report further complained that according to RSF's information, the Cyber Jihadist Unit, which was created to spy on the Internet and monitor journalists' activities online, continues to operate and is spreading false information on social media with the aim of undermining the transitional government and protecting the interests of certain old regime figures who still control most of the media.

The report added that launching new media outlets is difficult because the conditions are very restrictive and are limited in practice to the government, political parties and existing media companies. It went on to say that women journalists occupy few media management positions and are often the targets of harassment and violence.