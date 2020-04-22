Sudan: Cabinet Reviews Commodities' Situation in Country

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers held today its regular meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

The Information and Culture Minister, the government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, noted that the council heard at the beginning of the meeting to a statement on the work of the Supreme Committee for Economic Emergencies presented by ambassador, Omer Bashir Manis, the Minister of the Cabinet Affairs, who indicated that the committee is concerned with mobilizing the state's efforts to address the economic situation.

Manis pointed to the committee's branches concerned with the mandate of the Ministry of Finance on public money, people's living, anti-smuggling, the attraction of the internal and external support, the investment issues, continuation of providing of support to the basic commodities for the citizens, such as flour, fuel and electricity, and the securing of the country's needs during the critical period.

The Council of Ministers has stressed the importance of immediate and long-term treatment for all these issues, pointing out to the importance of benefiting from the storage of petroleum materials and its globally high cost to meet the country's fuel needs, Faisal added.