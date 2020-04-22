Sudan: Cabinet Hears Statement On Total Lockdown in Khartoum State

21 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers held today its regular meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

The Information and Culture Minister, the government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, noted that the Council of Minister heard to a briefing on the total lockdown of Khartoum state, and reviewed efforts of the ministries of Finance and Economic Planning, Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Labor and Social Development for providing the citizen's needs of consumer goods, bread and gas, and readiness of the government to provide support funds and coordination for activation of the long-term payment for these goods.

He indicated that the council has reviewed progress of plan for the distribution of the commodities for the targeted sectors, giving directives for removing obstacles hindering its implementation.

Faisal said that the council discussed the challenges faced the implementation of the total lockdown in Khartoum state, which were represented in the lack of commitment of some citizens to the measures taken including the withdrawal of licenses from the car owners who violate the lockdown, adding that the council reviewed difficulties facing the control and the adhere of citizens to the total lockdown such as the shortage in fuel, cooking gas.

He indicated that the council has asserted the importance of achieving safety for volunteers, benefiting from the security forces in this regard, as well as taking more strict measures to control the traffic permissions during the ban period.

He noted that the Council of Ministers reaffirmed the importance of field work to address problems, raising the community awareness of the dangers of the pandemic, the refutation of rumors, and the implementation of measures that enable doctors and health personnel to receive fuel and services.

The Council of Ministers has praised the efforts of volunteers and resistance committees in providing services to citizens, and their role in distributing bread, gas and other commodities.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the government's spokesman added that the council of ministers discussed the proposed amendments to the law of dismantling of the 30 th of June regime in order to presented with the other bills in the joint meeting between the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers due to be held tomorrow, Wednesday.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.