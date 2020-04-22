Sudan: Cabinet Reviews Corona Pandemic Situation in Country

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers held today its regular meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

The Information and Culture Minister, the government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, noted that the council was briefed on current developments in situations of corona virus pandemic in the country presented by the Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Toom, who referred to the discovery of (15) new cases of corona virus infections in Khartoum State without the reporting of new deaths, and with which the total cases reach (107), with (12) deaths and the recovery of (8) cases.

Faisal pointed to the Minister of Health's call for the coordination between the Federal Government and the states of White Nile, the River Nile (Nahr al- Neil) and al- Gazera state to arrange for the prevention of the spread of the pandemic in these states.

He referred that the Health Minister has noted to the challenge resulting from the lack of protective clothing and sterilizers for the medical cadres, and the importance of a partnership between the public and private sectors with taking advantage of the capabilities of the defense industries for the manufacturing of these materials, indicating the need to find ways to import from countries that allow exportation.

Faisal asserted the cabinet appreciation to the (White Army), giving directives for providing them with more support and the necessary facilities to enable them to fully carry out their mission, he pointed out to the Council of Ministers greeting to doctors on the anniversary of the death of martyr Dr. Ali Faudl, recalling his martyrdom and his struggle for freedom, peace and justice.