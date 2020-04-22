Sudan: Foreign Ministry Condemns Shooting and Mass Killing in Canada

21 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudan has condemned the shooting and mass killing incident carried out by an armed man in Nova Scotia in Canada last night.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a press statement it issued today, Canada's ability to quickly recover from this shock.

The Sudan has expressed its profound shock and deep sorrow at the tragic loss of precious Canadian lives, resulted from the gunfire and mass killing carried out by an armed man in Nova Scotia in Canada.

The statement has denounced in the strongest terms the heinous, reckless act, which terrorized the innocent and increased their suffering in these difficult times.

The statement has extended the Sudan's deepest condolences to the families of the dead, sympathy to the wounded, and wished them a speedy recovery.

It is worth noting that a gunman in Canada posing as a police officer has killed 16 people after a 12-hour shooting rampage across Nova Scotia province in eastern Canada, in the worst act of mass murder that the country has seen in modern times.

