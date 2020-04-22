Sudan: Government and SPLM-N Delegations Resume Negotiations On Security Arrangements

Khartoum — The government delegation headed by the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams al-Din al- Kabashi, and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, of the Revolutionary Front, headed by Yasser Arman, today resumed negotiations on the security arrangements paper in the presence of the state of South Sudan mediation headed by Dio Matok via video conference, which was facilitated by the European Union.

The head of the government side at the Security Arrangements Committee, lit. Gen. (engineer) Khalid Abdeen Mohamed Ahmed, noted in a press statement in the Republican Palace that the negotiations began and will continue in the same spirit that the deceased, Lieutenant General Gamal Eddin Omer, the former Minister of Defense, led the negotiations, and on which it is based on the strong determination and sincere responsibility that aim at reaching a conducive agreement to achieve peace that would bring stability, prosperity, and development to the Sudan and its people.

Lit. Gen. Abdeen expressed the Sudan's thanks, gratitude and appreciation to the efforts of the state of South Sudan, the mediation and the European Union for boosting the country's peace process.

It is worth noting that the negotiations between the two sides on the security arrangements had been suspended due to the death of the former Sudan's Minister of Defense, the government's Chairman of the Security Arrangements Committee, and the outbreak of the corona pandemic.