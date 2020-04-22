South Africa: Prepare Now to Open the Skies for Post-COVID-19 International Tourism

opinion

One in ten South African jobs is directly or indirectly linked to travel and tourism. That's why we need to prepare now for reopening the country as an international destination, with world-class Covid-19 protocols in place and ready.

I've seen on social media and WhatsApp that winter in Cape Town came early this year. Clouds, rain and wind are lashing the empty highways and supermarket queues, and at this rate, I worry that when the new lockdown order is lifted, not only the weather, but also the people, will be brooding and grey.

Winter is coming, but there's still no way to tell when I'll get to experience it, because as a US passport holder (with a South African permanent residency visa), I've been banned from entering SA since March 18. I'm lucky enough to be able to shelter with my family in Detroit, and accept and acknowledge the weird, unprecedented situation the whole world has found ourselves in. Of course, I wonder when I'll be able to return "home", but there's way more at stake than just my feelings - international travel is a key component of the international economy, and hugely important for South Africa.

