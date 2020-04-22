South Africa: Food Parcels As an Instrument of Politics and Corruption

opinion

Food parcels for the destitute sounds like a good idea - but it is just too tempting because it allows the ANC to control the process for political gain. No registers, no proper databases, just a total free-for-all as the value of this entire process is eroded.

As South Africa progresses into the fourth week of lockdown, fundamental flaws in government thinking regarding policy and its role in relation to society have been exposed.

The African National Congress has always swung to the left of politics in its belief in big government and the need for the state to be heavily involved in all aspects of the South African economy. In fact not just involved, but often as a way to directly control particular aspects of South African life and dictate the terms of engagement with the populace.

As the economic reality of lockdown bites, the food parcel has once again emerged as one of the key tools of ANC policy that is deployed to alleviate the suffering of poor communities. The food parcel is a particularly strategic political tool because it speaks to the need for the ANC government to be able to exercise total control over citizens and...