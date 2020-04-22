South Africa: Food Parcels As an Instrument of Politics and Corruption

22 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jordan Griffiths

Food parcels for the destitute sounds like a good idea - but it is just too tempting because it allows the ANC to control the process for political gain. No registers, no proper databases, just a total free-for-all as the value of this entire process is eroded.

As South Africa progresses into the fourth week of lockdown, fundamental flaws in government thinking regarding policy and its role in relation to society have been exposed.

The African National Congress has always swung to the left of politics in its belief in big government and the need for the state to be heavily involved in all aspects of the South African economy. In fact not just involved, but often as a way to directly control particular aspects of South African life and dictate the terms of engagement with the populace.

As the economic reality of lockdown bites, the food parcel has once again emerged as one of the key tools of ANC policy that is deployed to alleviate the suffering of poor communities. The food parcel is a particularly strategic political tool because it speaks to the need for the ANC government to be able to exercise total control over citizens and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.