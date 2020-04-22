Tanzania: Fight for Your Nation, Isles Sprint Heroine Urge Athletes

LACK of fighting spirit has been a major problem facing many athletes at present as the former Zanzibar sprinter, Amina Khamisi Borafia sees it, something must be done to restore it as it was in the past.

Borafia, who was among the great sprinters during her career said at her Mkunazini home here that modern athletes need to think how the best to serve their nation when they travel overseas to compete in the world class events like Olympics, Club Games or All African Games.

"Fighting spirit creates competitiveness hence our athletes should always focus on competing and not just participating," said Borafia who was an expert in 100m, 110m hurdles and 1x100 relay races.

She added during her heydays she used to train hard so that she got good times in all three categories she frequently participated.

She said it is sad today to see Tanzanian athletes opting to run in the long distance races while ignoring sprint and middle distance races.

"We have no good runners in 100m, 200m, 400m races today, because most of the runners have opted to compete in longer races like marathons and half marathons," she explained.

Zanzibar has produced the country's best runners in sprint and as of today, the best performance in sprint is the 16- year 200m record held by a Zanzibari Makame Ally who stamped 20:8 in the national athletics championship held on November 29th, 2004 in Zanzibar

For women, the oldest record in sprint is 11:63 set by Nzael Kyomo on August 29th , 1989, in Helsink, Finland. It has remained unbroken for 31 years.

But her 200m record of 23:93 she set in Dakar Senegal during All African Games in 1979 has remained unbroken for 41 years.