Tanzania: Rushaka - Swimming Needs Serious Investment, Sponsorship

21 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

INADEQUATE investment in swimming has been labelled as a big challenge which prevents swimmers in the country from shining in various international competitions.

This was said recently by a renowned swimming coach Khalid Rushaka who insisted that despite the country having talented swimmers, they fail to do well in major contests hence called on concerned authorities to jump in.

"I think lack of enough investment in swimming is a very big challenge for the sport to grow and enable our athlete reach far when it comes to major competitions organised in different parts of the world.

" Also, the other thing affecting swimming is inadequate funding. To compete at the highest level, one needs to have enough funds which go into ample preparations and finally travelling to the place where the contest is being held.

Failure to get these, then we cannot respect anything tangible," he said.

He also pointed out that investing in youth swimming academies is a big step towards excelling in the development of the sport saying the young swimmers are the future champions.

"Anywhere you go, you find out that the only way to fast track the growth of a particular sport is by grooming the young athletes and less than that, nothing better is gained," he said.

Also, Rushaka revealed that lack of essential facilities which are demanded in the sport of swimming is also a contributing factor which dwindles the perfect run of the game in the country.

"For example, here in Tanzania, we do not have an Olympic standard swimming pool as such, when our athlete has qualified to compete in big events which are normally done in big swimming pools, it becomes a challenge.

"In such scenarios, a swimmer is compelled to travel to the country where they have Olympic standard swimming pools for him or her to train prior to the competition which in most cases is very expensive," he said.

He then recommended that a lot of work should be done to produce competitive swimming coaches who should be disbursed in various parts of the country to identity talented swimmers and train them.

"Also, it would be wise for the government to intervene and help in all processes which can lead to the development of swimming in our nation," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.