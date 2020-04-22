Tanzania: Kwala Dry Port to Start Operation Soon

21 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

AT last, the eagerly awaited Kwala Dry Port is expected to begin operations early next month.

The impending functioning of this dry port, located in Coast region, would usher in a new era of carrying cargo by train from the Dar es Salaam Port, thus, relieving roads from serving heavy cargo trucks from the country's mega Port.

Works, Transport and Communications Minister Isack Kamwelwe said yesterday that from next May the Kwala Dry Port would start receiving containerised cargo.

The new development follows the completion of a 1.3 kilometres of railway which branches off from the central railway to Kwala Dry Port.

This was along with completion of part of a concrete floor for keeping the cargo containers.

Speaking after arriving at the Dry Port to inspect the construction works, Eng Kamwelwe explained that once the Dry Port starts operations it will help the decongestion of the Dar es Salaam Port which has been witnessing an increase of cargo day by day due to its ongoing huge improvements.

"We started construction works in February 2017 and now the work is going well. So far, the port can receive the containerised cargo," he stated.

To start with, on the date of launching of the Dry Port, which is scheduled on May 1, this year, at least 40 containers will be sent at the port as demonstration for the official opening.

He noted that houses for at least 10 officials working at the port were constructed as well as office buildings.

He directed the Tanzania Telecommunications Company Ltd (TTCL) to connect the houses and offices with the internet by late this month.

Speaking about the road that connects the port to Morogoro Road, the minister said the government was making final preparations for its construction to ensure that trucks could drive to the Dry Port to pick cargo instead of going to the Dar es Salaam Port.

On his part, Director General of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Eng Deusdedit Kakoko, assured that the Dry Port was ready to receive containers.

About houses for workers, Eng Kakoko said there were 20 rooms for the staff, 10 other rooms for officers and the remaining 10 rooms for the TPA security officers.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.