Liberia: President Weah Consoles Canada Over Killings

21 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has sent a condolence message to the Government and people of Canada, following the deaths of at least 16 persons, including a Police Officer, as a result of a deadly and worst shooting rampage, in Nova Scotia, Canada.

According to a Foreign Ministry release dated 21 April, this tragic and mournful incident occurred on Monday, April 20, 2020.

In his message to the Honorable Justine Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, President George Manneh Weah, on behalf of Liberia, extended heartfelt condolences to the Canadian leader, and through him, to the Government and people of Canada, especially the bereaved families for the tragic loss sustained.

President Weah also prayed that the Almighty God will grant consolation as the people of Canada endure this difficult period of mourning.-Press release

