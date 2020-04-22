Liberia: Sen. Zargo Urges Government to Fast Track Stimulus Package

21 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel A. Tweh-Edited And Winston W. Parley

Opposition Liberty Party Senator Stephen Zargo of Lofa County is calling on the Government of Liberia to fast track the stimulus package.Speaking from his residence Tuesday, 21 April, Sen. Zargo suggested that Liberia needs to have on hand whatever money it intends to put into the package in advance of what international partners will contribute.

The Lofa Senator says the distribution of the package should be done quickly to enable residents here to have food in their homes before the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia can call for a total lockdown.

According to him, any decision that is to be made during these health crises should be scientific decisions and not political decisions.

He adds that the Legislature will definitely abide by health authorities' recommendation for a total lockdown, but urges that food and other supplies should be made available for the people, as it would be very fearful to have a total lockdown when government has not yet distributed food to the people.

Senator Zargo says he supports the use of face and nose masks of all citizens in Liberia before getting in public areas for their own safety and the safety of others.

He explains that the Senate recommended 90 days extension of the state of emergency in the best interest of the Liberian people, but the entire Legislature concluded on 60 days as recommended by the House of Representatives.

According to him, Representative Acarous M. Gray, a ruling party lawmaker, was in agreement with the Senate's 90 days proposal, but other representatives refused.

The Liberty Party Senator continues that a small portion of the opposition was added to the steering committee to distribute the stimulus package.

President Weah recently set up a steering committee for the distribution of the stimulus package headed by the Ministry of Commerce, and consisted of other stakeholders including political parties, WHO and pressure group Council of Patriots (COP), among others.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.