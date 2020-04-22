Liberia: President Weah Applauds Togo and Sierra Leone On Independence Observance

21 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has warmly congratulated the Government and people of the Republic of Togo on the occasion marking the observance of the 60th Independence anniversary of that West African state.

According to a Foreign Ministry release dated 20 April, President George Manneh Weah, on behalf of Liberia, extended warmest felicitations and best wishes to the Government and people of Togo as they celebrate this historic milestone.

While expressing joy over the occasion, President George Manneh Weah recalled, with deep satisfaction, the relations between Liberia and Togo, which he said have evolved into strong partnership for the mutual benefits of the two countries and peoples.

President Weah prayed that as the Togolese celebrate this great milestone in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Almighty God will continue to shower His blessings of protection upon President FoureGnassingbe and the people of Togo, during the fight against the deadly coronavirus disease.

President George Manneh Weah also expressed hope that succeeding anniversaries will further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation, so happily subsisting between Liberia and Togo.

In a related development, President George Manneh Weah has also sent a congratulatory message to the Government and people of the Republic of Sierra Leone on the occasion marking the 59th Independence anniversary of that sisterly republic.

In his message to President Julius Maada Bio, President Weah expressed confidence that, as both Liberia and Sierra Leone work together committing their peoples to the fight against the Covid -19 pandemic within the Mano River Union basin and Africa as a whole, succeeding anniversaries will witness the deepening of bonds of friendship that so happily subsist between the two countries and peoples.-Press release

