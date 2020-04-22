Liberia: YMCA Old Timers Make Donation

As the economic hardship deepens in Liberia due to the coronavirus pandemic, the leadership of the YMCA Old Timers Basketball Association of Liberia has distributed food and non-food items to members of the organization in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

The YMCA Old Timers Association is a social and atlantics club, non-governmental, non - for - profit and non-political organization seeking the welfare of mainly people who played basketball at the Monrovia YMCA as well as associates of the Liberia YMCA program.

The items distributed over the weekend to Basketball Old Timers members in Monrovia included 25kg bags of rice and buckets, surgical masks and gloves, soap, chlorine, and sanitizers, amount others.

Speaking at the start of the distribution of the items, the president of the YMCA Old Timers Association, Sam Wlue said the items were intended to help members to fight the deadly coronavirus and for members to keep safe during these difficult times in the history of Liberia.

Mr. Wlue appealed to members to always keep in touch with one another to keep the spirit of the association going even in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Wlue, also Minister of Transport, encouraged YMAC Old Timers members to always follow the health protocols created by the government of Liberia through the Coronavirus Incident Management Team to help contain the pandemic.

He said the food and coronavirus essential supplies put at nearly LD$200,000 were taken from the association's account and promised that his leadership will engage other well-meaning Liberians and humanitarian organizations to assist the association in the fight against the coronavirus.

In separate remarks, and on behalf of members of the YMC Basketball Association, several former Lone Star Basketball players expressed gratitude to the leaders of the association led by Minister Wlue for the gesture and said that the leadership has the total backing of the full membership as the leadership seeks to galvanize resources to assist members stay alive and keep safe.

The YMCA Old Timers Council of Elders said the association was facing its greatest challenge in the history of old timers' basketballers in Liberia.-Press release