Namibia: Police Officers Arrested Over Death of Civilian

Two members of the law enforcement agency allegedly assaulted and killed a 47-year-old man during a crackdown at Oshikango constituency in Helao Nafidi in the Ohangwena region on 3 March.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries at Engela hospital.

According to the Ohangwena police spokesperson, inspector Kaume Iitumba, the incident happened in broad daylight at the town when the victim allegedly insulted and obstructed the police from executing their duties.

"On that day, while the police officers were busy executing their duties and chasing illegal fuel vendors from the streets, the victim, who was passing by, started insulting and shouting compulsively at the police saying they (police) should stop chasing away people from the streets and preventing them from conducting their businesses, as that is where many of them earn a living. The police officers then tried to calm him down by talking to him politely. However, throughout the process a fight erupted between the victim and the police and that is when the police officers were forced to use minimum force on him. He refused to comply with the police and there was chaos. Additional police officers had to be called in from the station to help calm down the situation. It is regrettable that the victim died," he said.

The victim was identified as David Tuhafeni from Oyongo village in Oshikango constituency.

The two police officers, who are both male, are reportedly based at Oshikango police station.

Iitumba said the two police officers were arrested and charged before they were released on N$5 000 bail.

The duo appeared in the Eenhana Magistrate's Court on and the case was postponed to 28 April.

Iitumba could, however, not reveal the identities of the police officers, as they are still on duty and he could risk their safety.

"The officers are still fully employed by the police and we cannot mention their names in the media because we might risk their lives. We cannot expose them to the public for their own safety," he said.

They appeared in court on 13 March and the matter has been postponed to 28 April to allow for further police investigation.