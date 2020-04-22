Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 28 As Harare Records 3 New Infections

The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe has risen to 28 after three more people tested positive in Harare Tuesday afternoon.

The Health Ministry has confirmed the latest development in its daily COVID-19 update.

"More details on the three confirmed cases to follow," the Ministry of Health Secretary Agnes Mahomva said in the statement.

"As at 21 00 hrs 21 April 2020 from the 93 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) results received from the NMRI, three were positive for COVID-19. Results of 65 samples are still pending," she said.

"All the PCR tests done in Bulawayo today were negative for COVID-19. Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has 28 confirmed cases including two recoveries and three deaths."

According to the Health Ministry 841 tests were done on April 21 bringing the number of tests carried out so far to 4 159.