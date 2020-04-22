Gambia: GAF Dismisses 10 Soldiers

21 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

The Gambia Armed Forces has dismissed 10 soldiers believed to have involved in extortion, military sources inform The Point.

When contacted for comments, the spokesperson of the GAF, Major Lamin K. Sanyang has confirmed the development to The Point.

The 10 soldiers, he added, were summarily tried and subsequently dismissed from the army since 6 April 2020.

Recall: The Point had earlier reported that the 10 soldiers were arrested in January this year by personnel of the police Anti Crime Unit for their alleged involvement in robbery and extortion and they were to face Court Martial.

A panel that was instituted by the GAF had recommended for the 10 non-commission officers to either face Court Martial or to be summarily tried and to be dismissed from the GAF, a source that spoke to The Point on the condition of anonymity said last month.

