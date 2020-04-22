Gambia: VP Calls On Partners to Join Govt Fight COVID-19, Food Insecurity

21 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

Dr. Isatou Touray, vice president of The Gambia has called on all development partners to support the government technically and financially to accelerate the development of the national response strategy that aims to fight covid-19 and food insecurity.

She made this remark in a statement read by Dawda Lamin Ceesay, permanent secretary at the vice president' office during the establishment of the National Response Strategy Committee on Food Insecurity and covid-19, held at the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) recently.

Dr. Touray who doubles as the chairperson for the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) added that the National Strategy Response will encompass all the sectors affected for sustainable response mechanisms.

The office of The Vice President has called for an emergency meeting with key government institutions including the United Nation Systems in the country to look at the impacts of covid-19 and food insecurity situation in the country as reports have indicated a massive decline in food production compared to 2018.

The strategy response focuses on four key areas including health response, food security, socio economic impacts and rule of law.

Therefore to address these two major hazards in the country, VP said there is need for a well-coordinated system at this point in order to mitigate and build resilience through the development of this strategy.

She also called for a well-coordinated system to be in place from all the government sectors, UN Systems in the country, non-governmental organisations and other partners to make sure the strategy is implemented to expectation.

VP Touray acknowledged the support of development partners in combating coronavirus and food insecurity since the outbreak hit the country, while appealling for more assistance to ensure smooth and rapid implementation of the response strategy.

