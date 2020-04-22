Gambia: High Commissioner Taal Presents Letters of Credence to Heads of States

21 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria who is also accredited to 12 other countries and the Ecowas Commission, His Excellency Amadou S.O. Taal, recently presented his letters of credence to the Heads of State of Ghana, Angola and Chad.

The presentation ceremonies were held at the Presidential Palaces of the respective countries between September 2019, October 2019 and February 2020 respectively.

High Commissioner Taal during his meeting with the mentioned Heads of State conveyed goodwill message from His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia on behalf of the Gambian people.

In Ghana, Ambassador Taal held discussions with President Nana Addo Akufo - Addo. The discussion centered on the need to strengthen sub-regional organisation - Ecowas and also the continental organisation - The African Union.

President Akufo - Addo expressed his gratefulness to the Government of The Gambia for supporting the Republic of Ghana to host the Africa Free Trade Area Secretariat. He further expressed his gratitude in the manner in which The Gambia Government and the people of The Gambia have allowed Ghanaians to live peacefully in The Gambia specifically Ghana Town.

During engagement with the President of the Republic of Angola, His Excellency Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, expressed his desire for The Gambia to have an embassy in Angola since there are many Gambians living peacefully in Angola. President Lourenco further expressed the need for collaboration between the two countries in the areas of oil and gas since the Republic of Angola has a lot of experience in oil and gas production.

The President of the Republic of Chad, His Excellency Idriss Deby, thanked His Excellency President Adama Barrow for his commitment to peace in the G5 Sahel Countries through The Gambia's active participation in the Ecowas security 7 programmes. President Deby called for greater solidarity between G5 Sahel, Ecowas and the members of the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.