Gambia: High Commissioner Taal Presents Letters of Credence to Heads of States

The High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria who is also accredited to 12 other countries and the Ecowas Commission, His Excellency Amadou S.O. Taal, recently presented his letters of credence to the Heads of State of Ghana, Angola and Chad.

The presentation ceremonies were held at the Presidential Palaces of the respective countries between September 2019, October 2019 and February 2020 respectively.

High Commissioner Taal during his meeting with the mentioned Heads of State conveyed goodwill message from His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia on behalf of the Gambian people.

In Ghana, Ambassador Taal held discussions with President Nana Addo Akufo - Addo. The discussion centered on the need to strengthen sub-regional organisation - Ecowas and also the continental organisation - The African Union.

President Akufo - Addo expressed his gratefulness to the Government of The Gambia for supporting the Republic of Ghana to host the Africa Free Trade Area Secretariat. He further expressed his gratitude in the manner in which The Gambia Government and the people of The Gambia have allowed Ghanaians to live peacefully in The Gambia specifically Ghana Town.

During engagement with the President of the Republic of Angola, His Excellency Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, expressed his desire for The Gambia to have an embassy in Angola since there are many Gambians living peacefully in Angola. President Lourenco further expressed the need for collaboration between the two countries in the areas of oil and gas since the Republic of Angola has a lot of experience in oil and gas production.

The President of the Republic of Chad, His Excellency Idriss Deby, thanked His Excellency President Adama Barrow for his commitment to peace in the G5 Sahel Countries through The Gambia's active participation in the Ecowas security 7 programmes. President Deby called for greater solidarity between G5 Sahel, Ecowas and the members of the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

