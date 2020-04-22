Gambia: 71 Contacts of Newly Confirmed Cases Traced

The acting director of Health Services Dr. Mustapha Bittaye yesterday told journalists at a press briefing that they have traced 71 contacts of newly confirmed cases.

Dr. Bittaye added that 29 laboratory samples have been collected and sent for processing.

He added that second confinement of donated laboratory consumable from jack ma foundation has been received.

"Samples for the repeat test for the six of the active cases will be taken for testing to ascertain recovery status."

He explained that five people have been discharged from quarantine upon completion of their mandatory quarantine and testing, affirming that they tested negative before release.

"A total of 71 contacts of newly confirmed cases have been traced. Currently the country has 90 people under quarantine and seven active cases and there is no probable case.

A total of 332 tests were conducted and 10 were positive. At least 261 people completed quarantine, 373 contacts traced and 310 completed follow-ups."

He said there have been daily coordination meetings at both strategic and technical levels.

Regarding their next steps, he highlighted that Department of Social Welfare and other actors will work on the modality of receiving Quranic students returning from Senegal to expand testing criteria to test more people from all region; conduct more step down training at regional and facility levels; strengthen the rapid respond team and contact tracing team in all regional.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said they will also encourage public reporting and self reporting of suspected cases through the toll free line: 1025.

Senegal registers 5 deaths of covid-19

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 10 new cases of covid-19, bringing the number to 377, with 235 already treated, five deaths and 136 under treatment.

The Ministry of the Interior has introduced a new decree for all people going to public places and transportations to wear mask or to be punished severely.

President Macky Sall on Sunday set up a covid-19 fund of one billion CFA and a 28-man committee headed by Jean Francois Ndiaye, commander of the army.

Members from the civil society organisations and the oppositions are among those to monitor the expenditures during this three month period.