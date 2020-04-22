Africa: Namibia Retains Top Press Freedom Ranking

21 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Yokany Oliveira

Namibia has retained its top spot of press freedom ranking in Africa for a second year in a row, the World Press Freedom report for 2020 has revealed.

The country has also retained its global ranking position of 23rd out 180 countries.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) evaluates media pluralism and independence, media legislative framework and the safety of journalists in addition to the quality of journalism in a country.

The index ranks 180 countries according to the level of press freedom available to journalists.

Despite it's top ranking, the Namibian media recently raised concerns over exclusion of some media houses from events hosted by the government.

However, State House spokesperson Alfredo Hengari in a statement today following the news, attributed Namibia's top ranking to the country's democracy and continued efforts for towards "effective, transparent and inclusive governance."

He also encouraged reporters to adhere to the media code of conduct.

"Following yet another milestone in Press Freedom for Namibia, the Presidency reaffirms commitment to the Principles of the 1991 Windhoek Declaration, "he said.

