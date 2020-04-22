Somalia: Alarm As Coronavirus Cases Rise By 49 Cases

Somalia's ministry of health confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours bringing the total of confirmed cases to 286.

6 more people have died of the disease, bringing the death toll to 14, majority of the including first fatality in the country have no travel history and resulted from local transmission with the world health organization saying further transmission of the virus can be expected.

Most of the cases are in the capital Mogadishu but there are others from Somaliland, Kismayo in Jubaland, including one an internally displaced person (IDP).

Most of the cases contracting the virus are youth aged between 20 to 40 years confirmed the health ministry.

The Somali government has instituted measures and expressed concerns about the rising number of confirmed cases due to limited capacity to contain the spread of the virus because of bad health care.

The horn of African nation has set strict measures including closing of schools banned large gatherings and suspended both international and domestic flights, night curfew took effect on April 15 in Mogadishu to help reduce the spread of COVID-19