Liberia: Police Face Citizens' Wrath With Brutality in Grand Kru County

An officer assigned in Grand Kru County (L) and Officer Alfred Sudue who was attacked in West Point

Angry youths in Taybue Buah District have unmercifully flogged an officer of the Grand Kru County Joint Security Taskforce as retaliation against Police abuse across the administrative district.

The Buah District's Joint Taskforce is headed by Josiah Sloh Nagbe, and there are tons of complains of Police brutality in enforcing restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus of which, up to date, Liberia has recorded 101 confirmed cases, with Grand Kru having recorded one.

Buah is the largest administrative district in Electoral District #2 comprising over 25 towns and villages.

The Daily Observer has gathered that that police abuse still remains and there no progress in curbing the brutes, thus generating into animosity against the police.

According to reports, Abel Swen Sleh and Tom Sleh were beatened by officers at the front of their house that their photos showed blood on their faces and clothes.

Eric Wesseh, an eyewitness, said officer Derrick Nimely, a cousin to Josiah Sloh Nagbe, was responsible for the Taybue's brutality.

The Sleh incident projected the brutal reality of police abuse across the county, and chiefs and elders have condemned the use of excessive force by the police.

The Assistant Superintendent for Development of Grand Kru County, Joe Sekpeh said: "We have received several complaints of alleged beating of citizens in Buah and Barclayville, and on the other hand, the Joint Security has also reported brutality against them by some citizens."

He added: "While it is true that they all need to respect health measures against the fight of the COVID-19, state actors including the citizens must live in the confines of the law."

All efforts to contact Commander Nagbe through text messages and calls have not been fruitful up to the press time.

Emmanuel Weah, a human rights activist who is in Buah Chenwriken, complained that a Drug Enforcement officer of Josiah Sloh Nagbe's taskforce identified as Toe, beat on people while they were sitting in front of their homes.

According to the report, Toe even attempted beating on a pregnant woman, and if citizens had not stopped him, he would have inflicted wounds on her lady.

"The same Josiah Sloh Nagbe and his taskforce went at the market ground and broke people's tables while no one was there selling," said Weah.

Meanwhile, the Daily Observer has also gathered that an LNP officer, Alfred Sudue, was beatened in West Point, Monrovia by some citizens.

Sources say it was a retaliatory action over series of brutality being meted against citizens by the police since April 10, coupled with the destruction of market stalls.

However, for the brutal attack on officer Sudue, the Liberia National Police on Monday evening invaded the West Point Community in search of the perpetrators and residents had to run helter-skelters to escaping Police arrest.