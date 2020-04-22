Namibia: Rössing Donates to Swakop State Hospital

21 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

RÖSSING Uranium Mine last Friday donated personal protective clothing to safeguard staff involved in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic at the Swakopmund State Hospital.

The donation, valued at N$10 000, included goggles, shoes, gumboots, overalls and chemical overalls for staff operating the hospital's incinerator, and important items for infection control. The mine also donated dispensers and sanitisers to support the hospital's medical wards.

Rössing's acting general manager for organisational resources, Germano Musili, fears the unsympathetic destruction the pandemic is causing all over the world may "creep up on and infiltrate" Namibia.

"Many of our 1 000 permanent employees and about 1 000 employees on contract and their families are part of the coastal community and use the healthcare services the state hospital provides. As a responsible mining operation it is our duty to support government initiatives - especially when it comes to the health, safety and well-being of our coastal community," said Musili.

He said China National Uranium Corporation Limited acquired the majority shareholding in Rössing Uranium in July 2019 and has since given significant support to its operational needs.

