South Africa: Our Darkest Hour - Facing the Invisible Enemy

opinion

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures - and extraordinary leadership. There are lessons from past leaders, from Winston Churchill, and from Horatius as he defended the Sublician Bridge against the invading Etruscans.

The Covid-19 pandemic is often likened to the invisible enemy during a time of war. And as such many global leaders have intimated that our approach to this enemy should be no different to attacking an enemy during wartime. Which incidentally also calls for far-reaching measures, including curbing some civil liberties, in order to get a handle on this enemy.

With so much time on all our hands, just sitting at home, I'm sure Netflix has come to represent an invaluable friend during this time of lockdown. Similarly, for me. I found myself watching how difficult Winston Churchill found it in those strenuous few days leading up to convincing the British Parliament to support him in going to war with Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany. How he could not rely on the help of both Europe and the United States of America during that dark hour in British history. In a manner of speaking they were all saying to him, you are on your own, Churchill.

In the hours...