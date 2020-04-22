Angola: Secretary of State Assesses Water Distribution to Community

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Water Lucrécio Costa inspected Monday the ongoing free distribution campaign of water to urban district of Cabolombo (municipality of Belas) and in the neighborhood of Sossego, under the prevention plan against Covid - 19.

In a note from the Ministry of Energy and Water (MINEA), reached Angop Tuesday, states that Lucrécio Costa witnessed the delivery of basic product and food to the families, a donation from the local administration.

The distribution process also covers the neighborhoods of Morro Bento (urban district of Maianga) and KM9 B (municipality of Viana).

The Provincial Government of Luanda has confirmed twenty tank trucks involved in distribution process of clean water to the communities.