Namibia: Eenhana Appoints New Acting CEO

21 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

The Eenhana Town Council appointed the senior manager for finance, asset and human resources management, Epaphras Angula, as the acting chief executive officer (CEO) on Tuesday.

Angula will act in that capacity until the council appoints a substantive CEO.

This comes after president Hage Geingob appointed the former CEO, Walde Ndevashiya, as the new governor of the Ohangwena region earlier this month.

Ndevashiya takes over from the long-serving former governor of the Ohangwena region, Usko Nghaamwa, who has been the governor of the region since 2005.

Ndevashiya officially hands over the office keys to Angula tomorrow at Eenhana.

He has been at the helm at the town council since 2006.

