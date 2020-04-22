Malawi: CRFA and Mlatho Mponela Clash Over Club Sale

21 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

There are misunderstandings between the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) and Mlatho Mponela regarding the sale of the relegated side.

Mlatho Mponela was relegated from the TNM Super League last season alongside Dwangwa United and Masters Security.

The Dowa-based side did not register with CRFA to take part in the 2020 season of the Chipiku League and of late there have been concerns by some directors of the club that CRFA is trying to sell the club.

But CRFA General Secretary, Benard Harawa, says Mr Chapola who feels CRFA is behind the sale of the club but the issue of selling the club has been pursued by the owner of the club, Mr Chikoma.

"Mr Chikoma came and told us that he was failing to meet Mr Chapola and he intended to sell the club to someone in Mchinji. We advised him to write Mlatho (Mr Chapola) and give us a copy of the same," Harawa said on a local radio station.

But Steve Chapola says he was only told that the team is being sold by CRFA when he called them to register the team.

Reports indicate that Chapola has since written the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to help resolve the issue but FAM has pushed the matter back to CRFA saying the matter can only come to FAM if CRFA fails to handle it.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.