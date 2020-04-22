Malawi: CRFA and Mlatho Mponela Clash Over Club Sale

There are misunderstandings between the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) and Mlatho Mponela regarding the sale of the relegated side.

Mlatho Mponela was relegated from the TNM Super League last season alongside Dwangwa United and Masters Security.

The Dowa-based side did not register with CRFA to take part in the 2020 season of the Chipiku League and of late there have been concerns by some directors of the club that CRFA is trying to sell the club.

But CRFA General Secretary, Benard Harawa, says Mr Chapola who feels CRFA is behind the sale of the club but the issue of selling the club has been pursued by the owner of the club, Mr Chikoma.

"Mr Chikoma came and told us that he was failing to meet Mr Chapola and he intended to sell the club to someone in Mchinji. We advised him to write Mlatho (Mr Chapola) and give us a copy of the same," Harawa said on a local radio station.

But Steve Chapola says he was only told that the team is being sold by CRFA when he called them to register the team.

Reports indicate that Chapola has since written the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to help resolve the issue but FAM has pushed the matter back to CRFA saying the matter can only come to FAM if CRFA fails to handle it.