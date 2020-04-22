Zimbabwe: Lockdown - Illegal Vending Structures Demolished in Chitungwiza

Chitungwiza has been given a major facelift following the demolition of illegal vending stalls in the town.

The demolitions, which started yesterday, come after Cabinet directed all local authorities to take advantage of the national lockdown to clean up and renovate workspaces occupied by informal traders to improve their state ahead of the resumption of business.

The demolitions were first effected in St Marys Suburb at Chigovanyika centre arguably one of the most populated area in the town were the informal sector were directed by council to destroy their stalls, a move which they complied with without any resistance.

At least 100 structures were demolished.

The exercise was today cascaded down smoothly to Huruyadzo in St Marys before being extended to other markets and shopping centres.

In an interview, Chitungwiza acting town clerk Dr Tonderai Kasu said they were being guided by a Cabinet decision.

"We are in the process of implementing the directive as directed by Cabinet," he said.