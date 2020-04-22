Zimbabwe: Lockdown - Illegal Vending Structures Demolished in Chitungwiza

21 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Chitungwiza has been given a major facelift following the demolition of illegal vending stalls in the town.

The demolitions, which started yesterday, come after Cabinet directed all local authorities to take advantage of the national lockdown to clean up and renovate workspaces occupied by informal traders to improve their state ahead of the resumption of business.

The demolitions were first effected in St Marys Suburb at Chigovanyika centre arguably one of the most populated area in the town were the informal sector were directed by council to destroy their stalls, a move which they complied with without any resistance.

At least 100 structures were demolished.

The exercise was today cascaded down smoothly to Huruyadzo in St Marys before being extended to other markets and shopping centres.

In an interview, Chitungwiza acting town clerk Dr Tonderai Kasu said they were being guided by a Cabinet decision.

"We are in the process of implementing the directive as directed by Cabinet," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.