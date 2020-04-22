Zimbabwe: Malaria Silently Claiming Lives in Zim

21 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

While Zimbabwe and the rest of the world is busy fighting COVID-19 pandemic, 131 people have died of malaria from the more than 135 000 infected since the beginning of 2020.

In a Twitter update on Saturday, The Ministry of Health and Child Care indicated that most of the cases were reported in Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East.

"The cumulative figures of malaria are 135 585 and 131 deaths, a total 201 malaria outbreaks have been reported throughout the country mostly from Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East. 90 outbreaks have been controlled," the ministry said.

"This week, 18,690 malaria cases and 17 deaths were reported. Of the reported cases 1935 (10.4 %) were from the under five years old."

The government reduced malaria cases from 155 per 1000 people to 22 per 1000 between 2003 and 2013 due to strong government funding.

Though Zimbabwe has recorded major gains in the fight against malaria, the disease continue to claim lives in the Lowveld areas and outbreaks are usually recorded between the months of December and April during the rainy season.

