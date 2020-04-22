Malawi: New Coronavirus Infection in Lilongwe - Malawi Now Records 18 COVID-19 Cases

Malawi on Tuesday recorded new case of Covid-19, the strands of coronavirus disease bringing the total number of infection in Malawi to 18.

PS for Health Dr. Dan Namarika: New Covid-19 case has been registered in Lilongwe bringing the total number of infection in Malawi to 18.

Principal Secretary (PS) for Ministry of Health Dr. Dan Namarika confirmed the new case when he updated the public on the state of the pandemic in the country at a news briefing in Lilongwe.

"We have just registered in Malawi a new case [of Covid-19]," said Namarika.

"So now Malawi has 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus," he added.

"This new case that has been confirmed is from Lilongwe," Namarika told reporters.

"We will be giving you more details on the specifics of this new case," he said.

The country has recorded two deaths to the virus pandemic.

