South Africa: Sasol's Perfect Storm

analysis

Amid a global economic crisis, Sasol is facing its own perfect storm. The petrochemical firm has faced down challenges in the past and will no doubt do so again, but questions need to be asked about management's role in all of this.

On 4 March, a day before Sasol's share price nosedived, the board of directors saw fit to approve a further R70-million worth of long-term share incentives (LTI) for the senior management team.

The shares, issued at a price of R192.83, are now worthless given that the share is trading at about R50.00 following the rout in the oil markets, but that is arguably irrelevant.

The point is that poor capital allocation and poor project execution, coupled with sizeable exogenous shocks have combined to create the company's biggest crisis yet.

Yet the board and the remuneration committee have opted to continue with LTI programmes rather than suspend them as a result of Sasol's poor performance.

Rich rewards to Sasol executives regardless of poor capital allocation decisions are not new. The acquisitions of Condea in Europe 2010 and the Montney Shale fields in Canada in 2011 cost the company and shareholders dearly, yet these decisions did not affect incentives paid...