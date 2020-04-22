South Africa: Feed the Nation - Pick N Pay Partners With Customers to Help Vulnerable Communities

22 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

With the hunger crisis rising during the national lockdown, Pick n Pay has launched the Feed the Nation campaign which has already helped more than 1.2 million South Africans.

Last week, Daily Maverick reported on the increasing hunger crisis in South Africa and that communities are desperate for food. The pandemic is sending hunger surging around the world and developed countries such as the US are also battling to feed starving, newly unemployed people.

In an attempt to help communities struggling to feed themselves, Pick n Pay has launched a relief fund to provide food and basic hygiene essentials to the most vulnerable during the lockdown period.

All cash donations will go directly to Joint Aid Management (JAM) and FoodForward SA, with a focus on children and shelters. Collectively, they work with organisations throughout South Africa and feed more than 500,000 people daily. The Feed the Nation campaign is also supporting Afrika Tikkun as a main beneficiary.

Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, transformation director of Pick n Pay, says the company felt it had a responsibility to the communities it serves:

"Part of our company ethos is that doing good is good business. We looked at the situation and saw that people are...

