South Africa: How to Use Technology to Control the Spread of COVID-19

22 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Anish Shivdasani

The early national lockdown has slowed down the Covid-19 infection rate. But it has paralysed the economy and caused many to go hungry. A smarter approach - using digital tools - could identify and target virus hotspots, enabling much of the country to resume economic activity.

With just over 3,300 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths reported by Tuesday 21 April, South Africa has performed considerably better than Europe and the US in flattening the curve and slowing down the infection rate. We acted swiftly to close our borders and implement a national lockdown. The rapid, science-based decisiveness of government has been laudable.

However, we have a long way to go before we beat the virus: even if the actual number of cases is tenfold that of the confirmed number of 3,300, less than half a percent of South Africans have had the infection. This means we have barely even started this battle.

There are only three possible ways to beat the virus:

Using a vaccine or treatment to prevent or cure infections;

Draconian lockdown for around 40 days - during which the entire population must stay at home with virtually no exceptions, resulting in zero new transmissions and elimination...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

