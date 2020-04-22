South Africa: Remote Learning Challenges Delay Resumption of Universities

22 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Institutions of higher learning are resolute about resuming their academic programmes, but countless challenges with remote learning are impeding progress.

Only a few universities resumed their academic programme on Monday 20 April, with many students still confronted with a multitude of challenges, including access to devices, data, and enabling learning environments.

These were emphasised as key concerns during joint proceedings before the Higher Education Committee of the National Assembly and the Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture Committee of the National Council of Provinces.

Dr Diane Parker, director-general for university education at the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) told committee members that although the department had accounted for institutional differences in plans enabling universities to resume remote teaching and learning, each institution must plan in accordance with its specific student needs.

"The basic principle everybody agrees with is, no student should be left behind," she said.

The department said, although it had advised universities to only commence with online lessons on 4 May to allow enough time for preparation, some chose to resume on Monday 20 April.

The South African Student Congress (Sasco) and student representative councils from various universities have threatened to boycott this process unless...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

